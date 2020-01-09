Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC Adds Over 200 Pokemon From Past Games

The new Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC isn’t just bringing entirely new pocket critters to the video games. In addition to entirely new ‘mons, new Galarian forms, and new Gigantamax options, the new Expansion Pass will bring over 200 more Pokemon from previous video games to the latest and greatest Pokemon games — even for folks that don’t buy the Expansion Pass.

More specifically, according to today’s Pokemon Direct, more than 200 Pokemon from previous video games will appear on The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. In addition to being catchable in the Expansion Pass areas, free updates to the games will allow folks without the Expansion Pass to trade for those Pokemon. While it sounds like they won’t be able to catch those Pokemon themselves, they will still be able to experience them just fine. And those same new Pokemon can be brought over to Sword and Shield via Pokemon HOME as well.

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have not released a list of exactly which Pokemon will appear in the new DLC, but given that we have until June until the first portion releases, there’s plenty of time to find out. Some of those shown during the reveal that more Pokemon from past games will be in the Expansion Pass include Garchomp, Nidorino, Kingdra, and more. If you want to watch for yourself, the new Pokemon are featured around 17 minutes into the Pokemon Direct here.

The Pokemon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokemon Shield Expansion Pass are available right now via Nintendo’s eShop for $29.99 each. Players that purchase them will also receive a special bonus in the form of a code for a Pikachu Uniform and an Eevee Uniform. But folks that don’t purchase the DLC will still be able to check out the new rivals and Galarian Slowpoke thanks to a free update today.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The Expansion Pass, which as mentioned above must be purchased separately for each video game, is now available to pre-order from Nintendo’s eShop for $29.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Pokemon right here.