Pokemon Files ‘PokeGenic’ Trademark

The Pokemon Company has filed a trademark for the word “PokeGenic,” although it isn’t a tease for a new Pokemon Snap game. Earlier this weekend, the website Japanese Nintendo noticed a new Pokemon Company trademark for the word “PokeGenic” for a number of purposes, “including exhibitions, performances, education, culture, entertainment, etc.” Some Pokemon fans speculated that this could be a tease about a Pokemon Snap sequel, as the word seems to combine the words “Pokemon” and “photogenic.” Others wondered if PokeGenic was a new line of hygiene products (as it combines the words Pokemon and hygenics) or a new Pokemon Trading Card Game expansion.

However, the reason for the trademark isn’t quite as exciting. Pokemon expert Joe Merrick noted that “PokeGenic” will refer to certain locations at the annual Pikachu Outbreak Festival in Yokohama that make for good photo spots.

Seen a lot of people read a bit into the recently found trademark “PokéGenic”. This is something that was already known. In the Pikachu Outbreakchu event in Yokohama this August, there are to be photo spots which they are calling “PokéGenic”. That’s all. — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) June 2, 2019

This year’s Pikachu Outbreak Festival is an annual event in which hundreds of oversized Pikachu mascots invade the city of Yokohama, performing in parades, dances, and other events. This year’s event will feature over 2,000 Pikachu, the most ever at an event, and will feature a performance set against the skyline of Yokohama’s central business district enhanced by technology. Pokemon Go will also hold an event in conjunction with this year’s festival.