Pokemon Psyduck and Snubbull Plush Launch at Build-A-Bear Tonight

Psyduck and Snubbull plush are about to join Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Pokemon lineup alongside Pikachu, Eevee, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Vulpix, Meowth, Jigglypuff and Alolan Vulpix! If you want to get your hands on these adorable new additions, here’s what you need to know…

The Psyduck and Snubbull Pokemon plush will launch as an online exclusive bundles right here starting around 1am EST (10pm PST) tonight April 25th – 26th. They could survive the night, but the fact that Psyduck is part of this wave means that you might want to consider staying up late to reserve one. The bundles will include the following items:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Online Exclusive Pokemon Psyduck Bundle includes a 13-inch Psyduck plush, a Raincoat and matching Rainhat for Psyduck, a Luxury Ball Hoodie, Psyduck 6-in-1 Sound Chip, and a Build-A-Bear Workshop Exclusive Psyduck Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) card for $65.

The Online Exclusive Pokemon Snubbull Bundle includes a 15-inch Snubbull plush, a Vest and Bows for Snubbull, a 6-in-1 Snubbull Sound Chip, and a Build-A-Bear Workshop Exclusive Snubbull Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) card for $55.

A Make-Your-Own Snubbull and Psyduck plush, as well as the Luxury Ball hoodie, will be available for purchase separately at all U.S., U.K. and Canada Build-A-Bear Workshop stores starting Friday, May 3. Again, if you want all of the bundle items and you want to avoid the crowds on May 3rd, getting Psyduck and Snubbull online is your best bet.

You can shop the entire Build-A-Bear Pokemon collection here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.