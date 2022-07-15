Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Website Registered, Fueling New Trailer Rumors

A new Japanese website for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was recently registered, fueling more speculation about the timeline for the next Pokemon trailer. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company registered the domain "http://pokemoncenter-sv-campaign.pokemon.co.jp/" which currently leads to a 403 page. Many Pokemon fans are speculating that The Pokemon Company is gearing up for a new trailer release for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with the website somehow involved. We'll note that The Pokemon Company already has sub-sites for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet available on both the English and Japanese language Pokemon sites, so this new website must be geared towards something else, such as a promotion involving the Japanese Pokemon Center retail stores.

It's been nearly a month and a half since The Pokemon Company provided players with any new information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which are set to be released this fall. The lack of information has led to an increase in supposed leaks and speculation online, which include numerous blurry pictures, translations of translations, and new "leakers" claiming to have an inside track about the next games.

What we do know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is that the games will be the first truly open world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the game's region in a non-linear fashion. The game will also be the first to have multiplayer outside of trading and battling – players will be able to explore the game together in some fashion. Several new Pokemon have also been revealed, including the Starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, and the Legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon. We still don't know the names of the region, nor do we know if the game will feature any new mechanical gimmick similar to Mega Evolution or Dynamaxing.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.