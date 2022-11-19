Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Charcadet Into Ceruledge and Armarouge

Charcadet is one of many new Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but unlike the ones that boast common evolution paths, it can evolve into one of two things: Ceruledge or Armarouge. Those are version exclusive Pokemon with Ceruledge belonging to Pokemon Violet while Armarogue is from Pokemon Scarlet, so you'll need some help from a friend to get them both. Getting one is tricky enough, but it's a relatively simple process if you know the steps.

To that end, we can help you evolve your Charcadet quickly to get one of these unique evolutions ASAP. First thing's first though: you need a Charcadet. To find those, simply head to West Province (Area One) or South Province (Area Three) and mosey about. If you want to expedite the process, eat a meal that increases your chances of encountering a Fire Pokemon.

With a Charcadet in your team, you'll need to talk to someone to start a trade. But before you worry about that, go ahead and gather the trade resources you need by following the instructions below:

How to Evolve Charcadet into Armarouge

To evolve Charcadet into Armarouge, you'll need a special item called the "Auspicious Armor." To get that, you'll need 10 Bronzor Fragments.

For those, head to the locations highlighted below on the map and find and fight the Bronzor. The easiest way to move quickly through this part of the process is to use the game's Let's Go mode to fight them out in the open. They like to hang out around ruins. Once you've got 10 Fragments in-hand, skip the Ceruledge section below and continue reading.

How to Evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge

Evolving Charcadet into Ceruledge happens via a similar process, but you need a different resource other than Bronzor Fragments. For this task, you need Sinistea Chips.

Just like the Bronzor quest, head to the locations marked on the map below to find Sinistea. They're quite small and aren't nearly as noticeable as some other Pokemon, so you may have better luck spotting them when walking as opposed to riding your Ride Pokemon. Fight them in Let's Go mode to make quick work of them, secure 10 Sinistea Chips, and continue reading to complete the process.

How to Complete Charcadet's Evolution

With your Pokemon resources in-hand, head to the western Pokemon Center in Zapapico, a city in East Paldea. Follow the large building around its curve to see a fountain with a person standing in front of it. You'll find a man there in Scarlet and a woman in Violet.

If you're playing Scarlet, the person will offer a trade of Auspicious Armor for the Bronzor Fragments while the Violet NPC offers the Malicious Armor for the Sinistea Chips. Trade them whatever they're asking for and use your item on your Charcadet (the item is located in your inventory under the category marked by a Rare Candy). Your Charcadet will evolve instantly as if you used an Evolution Stone on it, and you'll have a powerful Armarouge or Ceruledge in your party.