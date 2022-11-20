Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get a Galarian Meowth

Only one Galarian Meowth exists in all of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and you'll have to sit through a few classes in order to get it. Sadly, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet does not continue the trend of giving each new region a new form of Meowth. While the default form of Meowth and Persian appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can actually receive a Galarian Meowth to add to their collection. In order to receive a Galarian Meowth, players must first complete all the Language courses with Mr. Salvatore. Once the classes are completed (along with the associated midterm and final), players can speak to Mr. Salvatore to receive their Galarian Meowth. As in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Galarian Meowth evolves into Perrserker at Level 28.

Galarian Meowth is similar to the non-Paldean Wooper in that, while it's available for players to collect in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it actually isn't part of the game's Pokedex. Players do not need Galarian Meowth or Perrserker in order to complete the Paldean Pokedex and receive their Shiny Charm.

We'll note that, once Pokemon Home has connectivity to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players will be able Pokemon that are currently in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, even if that form doesn't appear in the game. That means players will be able to transfer in Hisuian Sneasel, the white-striped Basculin, or the Hisuian Growlithe from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, along with the Alolan Meowth, Alolan Raichu, Alolan Diglett, and Alolan Grimer from Pokemon Sun and Moon, and the Galarian Slowpoke from Pokemon Sword and Shield.

