Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch 2 Has a Huge Upgrade

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch 2 is set to come with a huge upgrade that Pokemon fans will appreciate. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet came out in 2022, and while by Pokemon standards it’s somewhat technically ambitious, compared to its industry counterparts it is far from it. That said, Game Freak have never been technical wizards and the Nintendo Switch is quite underpowered, so Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch is only 30 FPS, and not a stable 30 at that. In fact, it often dips far below 30. It looks like this won’t be the case on Nintendo Switch 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apparently on Nintendo Switch 2 Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is going to be 60 FPS. Now, how stable this 60 FPS will be, remains to be seen, but even if it dips it shouldn’t dip anything close to less than 30 FPS. It will presumably dip though because this doesn’t appear to be the result of lots of work done on the game’s performance but is just the natural result of the bump in Switch 2 performance. The Nintendo Switch 2 doesn’t boast PS5 or Xbox Series X power, but it is far more powerful than the current Switch.

As you may know, some Nintendo Switch games are getting free upgrades on the Nintendo Switch 2, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is one of these games. In other words, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet users won’t need to pay for this performance boost.

This is also notably the first mainline Pokemon game to run at 60 FPS. It coming after three years and on a new platform cheapens the accomplishment a little bit, but it’s still a first for the series.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet WILL RUN AT 60 FPS on Switch 2!



pic.twitter.com/Tybnl9TyvL — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) June 2, 2025

For more coverage on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and all things Pokemon — including all of the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet news, all of the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet deals — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you going to check out Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch 2 with these new upgrades?