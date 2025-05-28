Pokemon Legends Z-A Release Date Finally Confirmed (And There’s a Switch 2 Upgrade)

At long last, Pokemon fans have the info they’ve been waiting for. The next main series entry in the Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Legends Z-A, has a confirmed release date. Today, The Pokemon Company shared that Pokemon Legends Z-A will come out on October 16th, 2025. In addition, we’ve also received confirmation that the game will get a Switch 2 edition with graphic and frame rate upgrades.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The announcement comes via the official @Pokemon account on X, which shared the information about the Legends Z-A release date this morning. This new info comes right alongside the announcement of a brand-new Pokemon Presents slated for July, suggesting that the Pokemon Company is getting ready to reveal some serious details about the next game.

#PokemonLegendsZA arrives October 16, 2025!



In addition to the #NintendoSwitch title, a #NintendoSwitch2 Edition will offer improved graphics and frame rates! The digital and physical versions of #PokemonLegendsZA can be upgraded to the #NintendoSwitch2 Edition via upgrade pack pic.twitter.com/DqAcfYPxiK — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 28, 2025

The big news here is, of course, a confirmed October 16th release date for the newest Pokemon game. However, the post also confirms another big question for Pokemon fans – a Switch 2 upgrade. Many gamers expected that something like this would be in the works, since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will get a Switch 2 upgrade. Now, we know for sure that there will be a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Pokemon Legends Z-A. Players will be able to upgrade their physical or digital version of Pokemon Legends Z-A to the Switch 2 version via an upgrade pack.

Similar to the upgraded version of Scarlet and Violet, the Switch 2 edition of Legends Z-A will offer improved graphics and better frame rates. It’s not clear how much the upgrade will cost, but the language used does suggest there will be a price attached.

Digital pre-orders for Pokemon Legends Z-A will begin on June 5th via the Nintendo eShop. Details for physical edition pre-orders aren’t yet available. Most likely, the biggest reveals will arrive in the newly confirmed Pokemon Presents on July 22nd. But at any rate, we can now mark the new Pokemon game release date on our calendars. Get ready for Legends Z-A to arrive on October 16th, trainers!