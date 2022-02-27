Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveal Starter Pokemon Names, Open World Setting

The newly announced Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in a brand new open world setting, with a trio of new Starter Pokemon. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company officially announced Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the first installments in a new generation of Pokemon games. While the trailer only revealed glimpses of the new setting, The Pokemon Company provided some confirmation in a press release that the new games will be open world, along with the English names of the new Pokemon.

The official description for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet confirms that the new games will be open world, stating that the towns have “no borders” and that wild Pokemon can be seen everywhere in the region, including on the streets of cities. Players will also have a different outfit based on which game they’re playing. The Pokemon Company also confirmed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be compatible with Pokemon Home, with players able to bring Pokemon from past games into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to battle alongside them. As with Pokemon Sword and Shield, not every Pokemon will appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and only Pokemon that can be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be transferred via Pokemon Home.

The new Starter Pokemon will be Sprigatito, a “capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokemon,” Fuecoco, which is a “laid-back Fire Croc Pokemon that does things at its own pace,” and Quaxly, the “earnest and tidy Duckling Pokemon.” Official artwork for all three Pokemon can be found below:

