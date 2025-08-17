Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Clear Requirements for New Shiny Pokemon Distribution

Over the last few weeks, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been holding a series of events centered around the Legendary Pokemon of Paldea. The Pokemon Company is going to have Mystery Gift distributions for the Shiny versions of Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, and Chi-Yu, but there’s a big catch attached: players must collectively defeat the four Pokemon in 1 million Tera Raids each. Players easily cleared the Wo-Chien requirement earlier this month, with a total of 6,078,885 victories in total. Now The Pokemon Company is reporting that players have also cleared the necessary requirement with Chien-Pao, as well.

According to Pokemon’s official Japanese Twitter account, players have defeated Chien-Pao 2,956,622 times. At the time of this writing, there’s still some time left in the event, so it remains to be seen what the final total will be. Once the event ends at 4:59 p.m. PT on August 17th, Ting-Lu will start to appear in Tera Raids. Players will have until Sunday, August 31st at 4:59 p.m. PT to hit the 1 million Raid requirement. Unless players start to get a little complacent, there shouldn’t be much trouble for the community to handle that one just as easily.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for the Shiny Chien-Pao distribution to begin. Once that goes live, players will be able to claim the Legendary through the Mystery Gift option. All of these Legendary Pokemon were Shiny locked, so this is currently the only legitimate method of getting these Pokemon. When the event was announced last month, there was some concern from fans that the requirements were too steep. However, it’s clear that players clearly aren’t letting this opportunity pass them by, and that’s a very good thing.

Ting-Lu has a Ground Tera type, so players should plan accordingly for the next round of Tera Battles. Ideally, players will want a Pokemon that has strong Grass, Ice, or Water-type moves. Ting-Lu will likely have some Dark-type moves in its arsenal as well, so players will definitely want to avoid bringing in a Pokemon that also has Psychic or Ghost as part of its typing. For example, you might have a strong Decidueye, but as a Grass/Ghost-type, it’s going to struggle against Ting-Lu.

Between Ting-Lu Raids, players might want to keep an eye out for Mass Outbreaks taking place throughout Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s three regions. The three Pokemon that are being spotlighted all follow the same Ground-type pattern. In Paldea, Wooper’s regional variant will be appearing throughout the event. Meanwhile, Kitakami will have Mudbray, and Blueberry Academy will have Drilbur. Players will have an increased chance of finding the Shiny versions of each of these Pokemon, so there’s a good incentive to check out the specific areas in which each Mass Outbreak is occurring during the event.

