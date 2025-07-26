Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Players Protest New Shiny Legendary Raids: “What’s the Point?”

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been a long and difficult trudge for many fans of the videogame franchise. Despite Tera Raid events that have continuously updated since release, excitement has stalled, and many have shelved the title as they wait for new options like Legends: Z-A. However, the most recent Shiny Legendary event may be a new low for The Pokemon Company.

During the July 2025 Pokemon Presents live stream, a new Tera Raid battle schedule was revealed. This limited-time event calls trainers to come together to battle Shiny Legendaries that they can’t actually catch. Instead, if each of the four Pokemon is battled a million times, that Shiny will be distributed via Mystery Gift to all trainers.

Unfortunately, the sheer number of encounters, mixed with the inability to catch them, has left many Scarlet & Violet players uninterested in this community event.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Drop The Ball on Battle Event

The Scarlet & Violet event, which has been dubbed “The Shiny Treasure of Ruin”, received a minute-and-a-half-long trailer that showed the hidden Legendary Pokemon of the game in Tera Raid dens.

Wo-Chien’s raid window will take place from Wednesday, July 23, through Sunday, August 3.

Chien-Pao’s raid window will follow from Monday, August 4, through Sunday, August 17.

Ting-Lu will then take place from Monday, August 18, through Sunday, August 31.

The event will conclude with Chi-Yu’s raids from Monday, September 1, through Sunday, September 14.

In the fine print for the event, it has been confirmed that a million of each Pokemon must be defeated by the community in order for the Pokemon to get a Mystery Gift distribution. This totals 4 million encounters to complete the entire event.

Pokemon fans have not been impressed with the requirements, taking to social media to vent about the battles and the inability to catch the Pokemon they will now have to battle en masse to access.

One player has commented on a post shared by Serebii.net, stating, “It says you can’t capture them? What is the point?” Another player shared, “They should just let us catch them like the Shiny Rayquaza, all of this effort just for a Mystery Gift that you CAN’T EVEN NICKNAME is just NOT worth it. The way Pokemon handles these events and so stubbornly restricts things unnecessarily never ceases to frustrate me.”

Other players have pointed out that there is no way to know the progress of the required goal, and have asked if there will be a counter that can be checked at any point. At this time, there has been no confirmation on how to keep track of the number of completed battles.

Others are trying to find out if they will be able to access the distribution even if they don’t participate, making it clear that the interest in actually battling the Legendary Four is low. This information has also not been clarified, despite the first round of the event starting a day after the reveal.

With the difficult level of these battles being very high, it is possible that the required goal of a million battles per Legendary will be too high. Even seasoned Trainers with a completed main game and DLC struggle to take down the Legendary Tera Raids that appear during events, and that could be another deterrent to those on the fence about participating.

The primary complaint from players appears to be that even if they reach the goal for any of the Legendary Pokemon, Mystery Gift distributions don’t typically hold value in competitive play. They can’t be nicknamed, and are often maxed at level 100 with set stats. Despite the allure of Shiny Legendary Pokemon, it’s possible many Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will choose to skip the Shiny Treasure of Ruin and wait for a different Legendary Tera Raid at a later date.