Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Will Make Rare Shiny Pokemon Available (But There’s a Catch)

A new event has been announced for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it kicks off this week. During the event, players can obtain the Shiny versions of four Legendary Pokemon: Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, and Chi-Yu. Those four Pokemon were previously Shiny locked, which means there was no method of getting them prior to this event (at least through legitimate means). That will finally change during The Shiny Treasures of Ruin event. The Pokemon will be given out as Mystery Gifts, but there is a catch: it will only happen if players collectively reach a specific set of goals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shiny Wo-Chien, Shiny Chien-Pao, Shiny Ting-Lu, and Shiny Chi-Yu will all be appearing in Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet during specific windows. During each window, the goal of the player community is to defeat each of them one million times in battle. If that goal is achieved, the Shiny version of that Pokemon will be given out as a Mystery Gift at a later date. Players can expect to see these four Pokemon during the following windows:

Wo-Chien- Tuesday, July 22nd at 5 p.m. PT through Sunday, August 3rd at 4:59 p.m. PT

Chien-Pao- Sunday, August 3rd at 5 p.m. PT through Sunday, August 17th at 4:59 p.m. PT

Ting-Lu- Sunday, August 17th at 5 p.m. PT through Sunday, August 31st at 4:59 p.m. PT

Chi-Yu- Sunday, August 31st through Sunday, September 14th at 4:59 p.m. PT

wo-chien tera raids start this week

Since these Shiny Pokemon are not obtainable through any other means, there’s a pretty big incentive for players to participate in these Tera Raid battles. That means we can likely expect Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will reach these goals without too much difficulty, but we’ll have a better idea of how quickly these goals are being reached once the Wo-Chien event comes to an end. When these Legendary Pokemon Terastallize, they’ll each lose their Dark-type, so they’ll be exclusively Grass, Ice, Ground, and Fire types in these Raids.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be holding Mass Outbreak events to coincide with each of these Tera Raids. Each one will reflect the typing of the Legendary Pokemon. For example, during the Wo-Chien Raids, Mass Outbreaks of Grass-type Pokemon will be happening. As in other recent events, these Mass Outbreaks will be unique to Paldea, Kitakami, and Blueberry Academy. There will also be an increased chance of finding that Pokemon’s Shiny version. The following Pokemon will appear in Mass Outbreaks during each window:

During Wo-Chien Raids- Capsakid (Paldea), Petalil (Kitakami), Oddish (Blueberry Academy)

During Chien-Pao Raids- Frigibax (Paldea), Snorunt (Kitakami), Cubchoo (Blueberry Academy)

During Ting-Lu Raids- Paldean Wooper (Paldea), Mudbray (Kitakami), Drilbur (Blueberry Academy)

During Chi-Yu Raids- Charcadet (Paldea), Vulpix (Kitakami), Numel (Blueberry Academy)

image courtesy of the pokemon company

The end of these Tera Raid and Mass Outbreak events will come fairly close to the launch of Pokemon Legends: Z-A on October 16th. At that point, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have seen a regular stream of updates since releasing in 2022, so it will be interesting to see if that continues. It’s possible Game Freak could start to move away from Scarlet and Violet content, or it could continue through the release of the next full Pokemon generation. There’s no way of knowing for sure, but Pokemon fans are definitely getting a lot of use out of these games!

Are you excited for these new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet events? Do you plan on participating in these Tera Raid battles? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!