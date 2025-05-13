Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Perfectly Trolls VGC Champion With New Mystery Gift

A new distribution has been announced for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and the developers are once again paying tribute to a VGC champion. During the North America International Championships, a code will be offered for an Incineroar based on the one used by Wolfe Glick. The Pokemon will know the moves Protect, Parting Shot, Fake Out, and Flare Blitz. Those are the same moves that Glick’s Incineroar used to win the Europe International Championships back in February. The Pokemon will also come holding the Partner Ribbon, which will give it the designation “Wolfe’s Incineroar.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The NAICs will take place June 13th through the 15th, and the code will be given out for the Incineroar distribution at some point during the stream. Compared to other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift distributions, the code will have a very limited redemption window, and can only be claimed through June 20th at 4:59 p.m. PT.

incineroar was previously made available in scarlet and violet during a tera raid event last year

The choice of an Incineroar distribution to honor Glick is a very funny one. The competitor and content creator has spent a long time bashing Incineroar, even listing it as his fourth most hated Pokemon in a video last year. Glick has gone into a lot of detail about how Incineroar’s Fire and Dark-type combination and move set have made it far too common in the competitive scene. Glick even sells t-shirts on his store that have “ban Incineroar” written on them. While hating Incineroar is basically part of Glick’s brand at this point, he’s said for a while now that his opinion on the Pokemon has started to change. It probably didn’t hurt that the Pokemon helped him win the Championships earlier this year!

In an interview with ComicBook in 2024, Melvin “Shaman” Keh confirmed that VGC competitors aren’t informed in advance of these distribution events; Shaman was the 2023 Singapore National Champion, and there was a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet distribution of his Gyarados last year. That means Glick was not aware that an Incineroar distribution was going to happen before today. The champion had a perfect response to the news in a post on X/Twitter, where he simply wrote “LMAOOOOOOOOOOOO.” Chances are, he’ll have more to say about the distribution in the future, but it seems to sum up his thoughts quite nicely!

RELATED: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Next Tera Raid Event Features a Fan-Favorite Pokemon

Given Glick’s outspoken nature when it comes to Incineroar, there’s a very good chance that The Pokemon Company knew what it was doing when it chose this particular Pokemon to represent the champion. It’s a very fun bit of trolling, and it’s been received well by the Pokemon fan community. Chances are, fans of Glick are going to make sure they download this particular Mystery Gift when it becomes available next month.

How do you feel about this new distribution for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Do you find it funny that The Pokemon Company trolled the champion like this? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!