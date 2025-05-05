Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Next Tera Raid Event Features a Fan-Favorite Pokemon

A new Tera Raid event has been announced for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with Metagross taking the spotlight. The Pokemon will appear in 7-Star Raids between May 9th through the 11th, and then a second run will take place May 16th through the 18th. The Metagross players encounter will have a Steel Tera type, and it will have the Mightiest Mark; that means players that catch Metagross in these Raids will be able to assign it the title “the Unrivaled.” This Pokemon can only be caught once per save file, though players will be able to challenge it as many times as they like throughout the event to help other players and get additional rewards.

Players planning to take on Metagross during this event will want to plan ahead, and bring in a Pokemon that has moves that take advantage of its specific weaknesses. Pokemon with a Steel-type have a weakness to Fire-type moves, as well as Fighting and Ground. Traditionally, Metagross is a Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon. However, when a Pokemon undergoes Terastallization during battle, it becomes a single type. That means the Pokemon loses any other strengths and weaknesses. Metagross could still have some Psychic-type attacks to use though, so players might want to plan on bringing in a Fire-type to use as opposed to Fighting.

metagross will have a steel tera type during this raid event

Since debuting in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, Metagross has become something of a fan-favorite Pokemon. Metagross evolves from Beldum and Metang, and those three Pokemon do not normally appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s base game. All three can be found at Blueberry Academy for those that own the Expansion Pass, and they can also be acquired by trading with someone through Pokemon Home. For those that don’t have either of these options available, this event is a great opportunity to obtain a beloved Pokemon!

There are still a few days left until this event goes live, but Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players still have some other reasons to stay engaged in the meantime. The game is currently hosting a Mass Outbreak event, which will see Wiglett, Growlithe, and Swablu appearing more frequently throughout Paldea, Kitakami, and Blueberry Academy, respectively. During this event, players have an increased chance of finding Shiny versions of all three Pokemon. Chest Form Gimmighoul is also currently appearing in 1 to 5-Star Raids. Players will have a chance of finding a Shiny Gimmighoul when participating in 5-Star Raids. Both of these events will run through May 8th at 4:59 p.m. PT.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the most recent mainline Pokemon games, but a new entry in the franchise will be released later this year. Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be arriving at some point before the end of 2025, and the game will be available on both Nintendo Switch as well as Nintendo Switch 2. Tera Raids will not be a part of the game; instead, the Mega Evolution mechanic that first appeared in Pokemon X and Y will be making a return in some form.

Do you plan on participating in this Tera Raid event? Are you still in need of a Metagross in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

[H/T: Serebii]