Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players are Still Trying to Solve One of the Game’s Mysteries

It’s been more than two years since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released on Nintendo Switch. However, there’s still a pretty big mystery that persists to this day, and it has Pokemon fans scratching their heads. The mystery in question is a strange pattern made up of 4 circles found in Area Zero. Within each circle is an acute angle that links them to the rest. When the game first released, players assumed this was a clue about the DLC, but The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is complete, and Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have no plans on releasing additional content.

There’s really no way of knowing why the developers included such a specific pattern, or what it might be alluding to. However, that hasn’t stopped fans on the game’s subreddit from sharing their theories. Readers can see the pattern for themselves in the Reddit post embedded below.

Some posters have wondered if this pattern might be some kind of hint about Pokemon Legends: Z-A. After all, Area Zero is the location that players find the Paradox Pokemon, and Legends: Z-A will have something to do with Mega Evolution. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have been speculating about a connection between Paradox Pokemon like Roaring Moon and Mega Salamence, but an actual link has not been firmly established. This kind of thing wouldn’t be unprecedented; Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl featured a mysterious clue that didn’t make sense until the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Perhaps this pattern in Scarlet and Violet will similarly get a pay off when the next Pokemon game is released.

While some Pokemon fans think this pattern might be a reference to a game that has yet to be released, others are speculating that it’s a leftover reference to something that was planned and eventually cut. As we’ve seen through the leaks that came out over the last few months, there are a lot of things that end up on the cutting room floor during the development of a Pokemon game. It’s possible this circular pattern was part of a puzzle that ended up cut from the game, for one reason or another. That’s the least exciting explanation, but it’s certainly plausible!

For now, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are going to have to wait and see if this thing ever gets resolved. At the very least, it’s nice to have a mystery, and it’s great when the Pokemon community has something to discuss and speculate about. Unfortunately, if there really is a connection to Pokemon Legends: Z-A, it will probably be a while before we know more. The game is set to be released sometime in 2025, but Nintendo and The Pokemon Company haven’t offered any information on the game in nearly a year. Pokemon Day is coming up in February though, so it’s possible we could get some new info in the next two months!

What do you think of this mystery in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Do you think it will be resolved in a future game?