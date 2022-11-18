Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version Exclusives Revealed

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will need to do a bit of trading or multiplayer to get every Pokemon in the Paldea Pokedex. Like every main series Pokemon game (save for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which was a standalone game), Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet have slightly different sets of Pokemon. Each game has about two dozen exclusive Pokemon, which includes some Pokemon from previous Pokemon games and a few unique Pokemon. Of course, the Mascot Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon are also unique to their respective Pokemon games. Each game also has a unique set of "Paradox Pokemon" that can only be found late in the game when players investigate the mysterious Area Zero.

Here's every Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet:

Tauros (Paldean Form – Fighting/Fire-type variant)

Larvitar line (Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar)

Drifloon line (Drifloon, Drifblim)

Stunky line (Stunky, Skuntank)

Deino line (Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon)

Skrelp line (Skrelp, Dragalge)

Oranguru

Stonjourner

Paradox Pokemon – Great Tusk, Brute Bonnet, Sandy Shocks, Scream Tail, Flutter Mane, Slither Wing, Roaring Moon

Amarouge

Koraidon

And here's every Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Violet:

Tauros (Paldean Form – Fighting/Water-type variant)

Misdreavus line (Misdreavus, Mismagius)



Gulpin line (Gulpin, Swalot)

Bagon line (Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence)

Clauncher line (Clauncher, Clawitzer)

Passimian

Eiscue

Dreepy line (Dreepy, Draklock, Dragapult)

Paradox Pokemon – Iron Treads, Iron Moth, Iron Hands, Iron Jugulis, Iron Thorns, Iron Bundle, Iron Valiant

Ceruledge

Miraidon

We'll note that both Pokemon games also have a third Paldean Tauros in them. The normal Paldean Tauros (a Fighting-type Pokemon) can be found relatively early in the game.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now on the Nintendo Switch. You can read our review of the game here.