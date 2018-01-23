Amazon Prime Has a Pokemon Streaming Channel

Amazon Prime members have the opportunity to watch the first fifteen seasons of the popular Pokemon anime.

Last summer, Amazon Prime started a new subscription program that allowed members to “add on” various streaming channels to their service. Most of these channels are versions of popular stations like HBO, Showtime, or CBS, but there are a few extra channels with very…specific categories. For instance, for just $2.99 a month, Amazon Prime members can unlock access to 16 seasons of the Pokemon anime, spanning from the original series all the way to Pokemon Black and White: The Series. The channel does not include Pokemon the Series: XY, Pokemon the Series: XY & Z, or Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon.

While all Amazon Prime members have access to some of the Pokemon anime (right now, fans can watch the entirety of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire: The Series as long as they have a Prime membership,) this represents a pretty cheap way of watching nearly 800 episodes of the series.

Several Pokemon movies, including Pokemon the Movie: 2000, Pokemon 3: The Movie, and Pokemon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew are also included as part of the Amazon Channel package. Other Pokemon movies can also be purchased or rented through Amazon’s streaming service.

Right now, people can also stream the first 64 episodes of the original Pokemon anime, both parts of Pokemon the Series: XY, and the three movies that came out during the “XY” era of the show with a Netflix subscription. The Pokemon Company also periodically makes old episodes available for streaming on the Pokemon TV app.

Still, the best way to watch all of the Pokemon anime is through the Disney Now app. If Pokemon fans have a participating cable login, they can access the entirety of the Pokemon anime via Disney’s on demand streaming app, including new episodes of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon, which get released just about every week. The Disney Now app also has all of the Pokemon movies, including Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You, which came out last year. Disney controls the television and streaming rights to the Pokemon anime, so they’ll likely remain your best option of watching all of the anime for the foreseeable future.