New Pokemon Sword and Shield Info to Drop August 7th

Nintendo and the Pokemon Company will release new Pokemon Sword & Shield information later this week. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company posted on Twitter that new information about Pokemon Sword & Shield will be released at 9 AM ET on Wednesday, August 7th. It’s been just over a month since the last release of Pokemon Sword & Shield information, so we’ll likely see some new Pokemon, new gym leaders and characters, and maybe even a new game mechanic or two.

Pokemon Sword & Shield will be the first main series Pokemon games to be released for the Nintendo Switch. The new games are set in the Galar region, a region based off of the United Kingdom. One unique part of the Galar region is the ability to Dynamax Pokemon, transforming them into mega-sized forms. Some Pokemon can also be Gigantamaxed, which changes their appearance and size, and gives them access to exclusive moves. We’ve also seen nearly a dozen new Pokemon species, including the adorable Pokemon Yamper and Wooloo and the fearsome Duraludon and Drednaw.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Traditionally, August has been a big month for new Pokemon information. In August 2013, the Pokemon Company revealed that Mega Evolutions would appear in Pokemon X & Y, while an August 2016 reveal showed off Alola Forms and Z-Moves for the first time. While Pokemon Sword & Shield already has both Dynamaxing and Gigantamaxing, the Pokemon Company may have several other big surprises in store for players later this week. Could we see some new Galar forms of existing Pokemon?

The information will drop on Pokemon’s Twitter account on Wednesday and will likely contain a small trailer showing off any new Pokemon or game mechanics. You can expect full coverage of any Pokemon news revealed later this week on ComicBook.com, as well as our weekly Pokemon podcast A Wild Podcast Has Appeared.