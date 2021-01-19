Pokemon Sword and Shield Players Discover Detective Pikachu Easter Egg

✖

Pokemon games have always offered subtle winks and nods to other games in the series, and Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch is no exception. The game features a number of allusions to previous entries in the mainline franchise, and one notable reference to a series spin-off: Detective Pikachu. It's worth noting that this is not a newly discovered reference, as many players likely caught it the first time around, but the reference was shared by Reddit poster aSuspiciousPanda, and it seems that many others missed it the first time around, as well. The reference can by found in Hulbury, spoken by a man outside of the Pokemon Center.

An image of the reference can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

While mainline Pokemon games often make references to other major series entries, references to spin-off titles are far less common. Outside of the Detective Pikachu reference in Pokemon Sword and Shield, mainline Pokemon games have also included references to the Pokemon Ranger spin-offs; Pokemon Rangers have been present as trainer characters in multiple games throughout the years. However, spin-offs like Pokemon Pinball and Pokken Tournament have never received a similar treatment. This is a fairly infrequent thing for the franchise, making it a pretty cool easter egg!

Of course, Detective Pikachu is a pretty big deal as far as spin-offs are concerned. The game released on Nintendo DS back in 2016 in Japan, and served as the basis for the Pokemon: Detective Pikachu film released in 2018. While the film provided an explanation for its talking Pikachu star, the mystery went unsolved at the end of the game. A Nintendo Switch sequel was announced after the film's release, and will apparently feature an ending different from the one seen in the movie. However, no information has been released since the game's announcement.

For now, fans will simply have to make do with the reference in Sword and Shield, and the acknowledgement that the game (or perhaps the film) takes place in the same universe! Pokemon Sword and Shield is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Pokemon Sword and Shield? Did you catch this reference when playing the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!