New Pokemon Sword and Shield Trailer Offers Best Look Yet at Galarian Ponyta

A new Pokemon trailer has revealed the best look yet at the new Galarian Ponyta. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company released a new trailer for Pokemon Sword and Shield, focusing on the Galarian Ponyta. The trailer mostly served as a showcase of the regional variant Pokemon, which will be exclusive to Pokemon Shield. As expected, the Pokemon appears to only be found in the Glimwood Tangle, a forest located in the Galar region. However, the Pokemon is a Psychic-type Pokemon and not a Fairy-type Pokemon as many people assumed based on the early trailers.

The Galarian Ponyta is known as the “Unique Horn” Pokemon and has changed because of the “overflowing live energy” found in the Glimwood Tangle. Exposure to this energy changed the Ponyta over time and explains why the Pokemon has a glistening mane. The Galarian Ponyta can also absorb the life energy in the atmosphere and store it in its mane. When there’s lots of energy around, Ponyta’s mane will become even more colorful and even emit a sparkling glow.

As noted previously, Galarian Ponyta has the ability Pastel Veil, which prevents it and its allies from being poisoned. When Ponyta enters the battlefield, it will also automatically cure its allies of the poisoned condition. The ability likely draws its inspiration from the belief that unicorn horns could negate poison. While unicorns are fictional creatures, the unicorn horn (also known as an alicorn) was an actual item that dates back to antiquity. The alicorn (actually a narwhal’s tooth, which resembles the classical depiction of a unicorn horn) was often used to make ceremonial cups due to their alleged ability to negate poison. Additionally, the Throne of Denmark was crafted entirely out of alicorn.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be released on November 15th.