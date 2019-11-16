Pokemon Sword and Shield: How to Get Gigantamax Pikachu and Eevee

Pokemon Sword and Shield players can obtain a special Pikachu and Eevee that can Gigantamax during battles. Last month, the Pokemon Company announced that players who had Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee save data on their Nintendo Switch would be able to obtain a special Pikachu or Eevee that could Gigantamax in battle. While every Pokemon can Dynamax (a mechanic that causes Pokemon to temporarily grow to enormous sizes), only a handful of Pokemon can Gigantamax – which causes them to change in both size and shape.

Unlike other Gift Pokemon that are usually obtained through the Mystery Gift function, players can obtain their Gigantamax Pikachu or Gigantamax Eevee without hopping on the Internet. Players simply need to head to the Wild Area Train Station and then speak to a boy and girl duo standing in the station. If players have Let’s Go: Pikachu save data on their Switch, they talk to the girl to obtain a Gigantamax Pikachu. If players have Let’s Go: Eevee save data on their Switch, they can talk to the boy to obtain a Gigantamax Eevee.

Neither of these Pokemon can evolve, but they can both Gigantamax. Pikachu Gigantamaxes into a form not unlike his original “chubby Pikachu” form, while Eevee’s fur becomes incredibly fluffy. In their Gigantamax forms, they both have access to special Gigantamax moves. Pikachu paralyzes opponents with the G-Max Volt Crash attack, while Eevee infatuates opponents with its G-Max Cuddle attack.

These Pokemon can be obtained at any time as long as players have the save data on their Nintendo Switch.

