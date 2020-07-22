Pokemon Sword and Shield Leak Reveals Ability Capsule for Crown Tundra DLC

✖

Back in June, The Pokemon Company released The Isle of Armor, the first of two announced DLC expansions for Pokemon Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch. While looking through the expansion's data, dataminer @mattyoukhana_ discovered that the upcoming Crown Tundra DLC will introduce a handful of new items. The most interesting of these is one that will allow players to change a Pokemon's ability! What's more, the item will even work on legendary Pokemon. While this won't be a massive change for casual players, for those that enjoy participating in the competitive scene, this will make it easier than ever to obtain the best possible Pokemon.

Competitive Pokemon players take abilities very seriously, and many spend hundreds of hours breeding their teams in order to get the best possible results. The problem with this current method is that it means players are unable to take Pokemon that they have sentimental attachments to and make them into competitive fighters. Now, players will be able to take Shiny Pokemon or those that they've used across multiple games and get the best possible results from them.

Of course, for some, breeding the best possible outcomes is part of the challenge. Players will still be able to do just that if they want, but the new item should make for a more even playing field for those that don't have the kind of time and dedication required.

It's certainly interesting to see the ways in which the Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC is adding new quality of life changes to the games. The Isle of Armor expansion introduced Max Soup, an item that players can use to make Pokemon Gigantamax. Prior to the expansion's release, players could only get Gigantamax Pokemon by obtaining those specific versions in Raid Battles. The addition was quickly embraced by players, and it seems that many will be happy with the ability change item, as well.

The Crown Tundra DLC is set to release later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Pokemon Sword and Shield right here.

