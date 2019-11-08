New Pokemon Sword and Shield Trailer Featuring Gigantamax Charizard Revealed

Today, Nintendo and developer Game Freak released a brand-new Pokemon Sword and Shield commercial. More specifically, the pair have revealed a new, 30-second Japanese commercial for the pair ofNintendo Switch games. Unfortunately, if you don’t speak Japanese, you won’t know what the commercial is saying. However, you don’t need to speak Japanese to understand what is going on it. In the live-action meets CGI commercial there’s a variety of Pokemon, but the two stars are Charizard and Corviknight, both of which have gone through Gigantamax evolutions. And of course, in the ad, these two flying beats collide over top the trainers, Lucario, and other Pokemon.

Of course, there’s not much to the trailer. In other words, it doesn’t really reveal anything, which isn’t very surprising given that it’s designed simply for the purpose of marketing. That said, fans aboard the Sword and Shield hype train seem to be digging it.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are set to release on November 15 via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the pair of games, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the titles by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Game Freak has revealed a new feature for the series coming in the games that will save players a lot of time and tedious gameplay sequences.

“Begin your adventure as a Pokemon Trainer by choosing one of three new partner Pokemon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Then embark on a journey in the new Galar region, where you’ll challenge the troublemakers of Team Yell, while unraveling the mystery behind the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta! Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where the player can freely control the camera. Team up with three other players locally or online in the new multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles in which players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokemon known as Dynamax Pokemon.

