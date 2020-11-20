Pokemon Sword and Shield Adds New Shiny Raid For This Weekend Only

✖

This weekend, Pokemon Sword and Shield players will get a chance to take part in a new Max Raid Battle event, which gives players a better chance at running into a Shiny Skwovet! In addition to Skwovet, players can expect to run into Pokemon such as Amoonguss, Cherubi, Greedent, Morelull, and Shiinotic throughout the event. In addition, players can expect to see some of the rarer berries appear as item drops following these Raids, including Custap Berries, Micle Berries, and Rowap Berries. The event is now live in the game, and will run until Sunday, November 22nd at 3:59 p.m. PT.

For those looking to participate in a Max Raid Battle for the first time, players must connect the Switch to the internet while in the Wild Area. While exploring the area, players will notice that some Pokemon Dens have giant red pillars shining into the sky. Dens that have those pillars will allow players to participate in a Max Raid Battle. Max Raid Battles are a new addition to the franchise, and should be quite familiar to those that have participated in Raid Battles from Pokemon Go.

Skwovet is a newer Pokemon, introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield's Galar region. The Pokemon's normal coloration is a light brown, while the Shiny version is closer to a light pink. A squirrel-inspired Pokemon, Skwovet evolves into the Pokemon Greedent.

Shiny Pokemon do not offer any particular advantages over Pokemon with normal colorations, but their rarity makes them all the more appealing to players. It's quite rare to find a Shiny Pokemon in the wild, so for those looking to add a Shiny Skwovet to their collection, this could offer the perfect opportunity! Of course, Shiny Pokemon also make for great trade bait in Pokemon Home; due to their strong popularity, players are often willing to give-up other rare Pokemon in order to obtain one. As such, those that might not be interested in keeping a Shiny Skwovet for themselves still might still want to seek one out for trading purposes. It just might help complete that Pokedex!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

