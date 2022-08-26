Pokemon Sword and Shield: How to Get Ash's Dragonite

The Pokemon Company is giving away another member of Ash's Pokemon team. From now until September 8th, Pokemon fans can get Ash's Dragonite by using the code UM1N0KESH1N in the Mystery Gift menu of the game. This is a Level 80 Dragonite with the moves Dragon Claw, Draco Meteor, Hurricane and Dragon Dance. It also comes with the ability Inner Focus, which prevents Dragonite from Flinching. Notably, Ash's Dragonite is female, which confirms a long-standing belief by Pokemon fans. While a handful of localizations referred to Ash's Dragonite as female, neither the Japanese or English versions ever specified what gender Dragonite was.

Ash's Dragonite was the first Pokemon Ash obtained in Pokemon Journeys and has been a core reason for his ascent into one of the world's top trainers. As expected for a pseudo-legendary Pokemon, Ash's Dragonite is incredibly powerful and has won several major battles through sheer force of will. Ash's Dragonite was also the first fully evolved Pokemon that Ash caught in the series (he obtained a Gengar a short time later) and was the first Pokemon Ash caught that was previously owned by a full-time traveling companion.

The Pokemon Company is giving away Ash's team to celebrate Ash making the World Coronation Masters Tournament to determine the world's top trainer. Ash was able to score a victory over Hoenn champion Steven Stone during the first round and is preparing to face Sinnoh champion Cynthia during the second round. Should Ash win against Cynthia, he'll almost certainly go up against Leon in the finals. Ash's entire story arc during Pokemon Journeys has involved facing down Leon, so it should be an epic battle.

Remember to use your code before September 8th.