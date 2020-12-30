Pokemon Sword and Shield Bug Sends Snorlax Flying Through the Air

✖

A particularly funny Pokemon Shield bug that’s made the rounds online this week sent Snorlax flying through the air and off into the distance which made for a usual sight for such a large Pokemon. The bug isn’t one that players would normally find in the game since it occurred in a hacked version of Pokemon Shield which made it even rarer and that much better now that we’ve seen it.

The bug in question was shown off on social media by Twitter user octozeppelin who shared the clip below that showed Snorlax in flight. The player ran across a bridge only to have a Snorlax float by them unincumbered by the tremendous weight that the Pokemon is typically known for. When asked by another use if the Pokemon was okay, the original poster responded with another clip that showed Snorlax soaring off into the distance.

I have bad news for you : ( pic.twitter.com/dMmcUU5Ief — 🅱️AKU⁉️ (@octozeppelin) December 28, 2020

Naturally, the scene spawned all kinds of edits from people working music and other animations into the clip that fit it best. All of that combined with the video itself made the clip pretty popular with it being viewed over 1.6 million times on Twitter at the time of publishing.

If you’re looking for a flying Snorlax in your game now after seeing this clip, you might be disappointed to hear that you likely won’t be finding any. The bug showcased in the video above didn’t happen in a normal playthrough of Pokemon Shield and was instead experienced in a hacked version of the game. The user who shared the video said they were playing with a randomizer hack that made Pokemon spawn outside of their normal environments and locations and added that this isn’t the first thing they’ve seen go wrong in a funny way.

It’s because of a randomizer hack called Rainbow Shield! Every Pokémon in the world is randomized, so I’ve seen a lot of really funny things in the sky that don’t usually belong there. — 🅱️AKU⁉️ (@octozeppelin) December 28, 2020

News on the Pokemon Sword and Shield front has been quiet lately following the release of the Crown Tundra DLC that was made available not long ago, but the games did get an update this month for players to download. A new trailer was released recently as well to show off some of the Pokemon players will encounter from the Galar Region, but if you’ve been playing the games for a while, you’ve likely already met quite a few if not all of them.