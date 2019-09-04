Pokemon Sword & Shield: Galar Region Strategy Guide Collector’s Edition Includes Concept Art and a Decal Pack

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are slated to hit the Nintendo Switch on November 15th. Official strategy guides for the Galar region will follow on November 22nd, and there are standard and Collector’s editions to choose from. At the time of writing, the standard edition is available to pre-order on Amazon for $22.49 (10% off), but spending a little more on the Collector’s edition is going to be hard to resist.

The Pokemon Sword & Shield: The Official Galar Region Strategy Guide: Collector’s Edition includes an awesome-looking hardcover, exclusive concept artwork, and a Pokemon Sword & Shield Joy-Con controller skin and tech decal pack. Pre-orders for this edition are also live on Amazon for $39.99. Keep in mind that you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts. Odds are there will be a discount of 10% or more, so you’ll be covered.

In addition to the strategy guides, the Galar region Pokedex is up for pre-order here for $24.99. It includes 448 pages that cover the following:

Detailed info on the Pokémon you can find in Galar

Lists of moves, items, and more—including how you might get them!

Information on Gigantamax Pokémon!

As noted, Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will arrive on the Nintendo Switch November 15th. Pre-orders for the individual games and the double pack are live now. A Zacian and Zamazenta-themed Nintendo Switch Lite was also released, but it doesn’t last long when stock is available. Keep tabs on this link via Amazon and this link via Walmart for a restock.

The official description for Pokemon Sword & Shield reads:

“A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Become a Pokémon Trainer and embark on a new journey in the new Galar region! Choose from one of three new partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. In this all new adventure, you’ll encounter new and familiar Pokémon as you catch, battle, and trade Pokémon while exploring new areas and uncovering an all-new story. Get ready for the next Pokémon adventure in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.”

