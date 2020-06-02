Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor DLC Release Date Revealed

Pokemon Sword and Shield's first DLC will be released in just over two weeks. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company confirmed that the Isle of Armor DLC will be released on June 17th. The announcement came as part of a new trailer for the Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC, which revealed a first look at the Galarian Slowbro as well as more teases about what the upcoming DLC will have in store. The Galarian Slowbro is a Psychic/Poison-type Pokemon that learns the move Side Arm Smash, a reference to the Shellder that has clamped onto its arm. Side Arm Smash poisons the opponent and does either Physical or Special damage based on which would damage the Pokemon more.

The trailer also revealed that players will have the option of picking either a Bulbasaur or Squirtle that eventually evolves into a Venusaur or Blastoise that can Gigantamax, as well as some of the many Pokemon that will appear in the Isle of Armor. Interestingly, the trailer confirmed that the Isle of Armor would feature a mix of new Pokemon to Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon that already appear in the main Galar region.

The trailer also released some key information about the Crown Tundra, the second DLC expansion coming later this year. Specifically, the trailer revealed that all three Galarian Legendary Birds will have new typings. Galarian Articuno is a Psychic/Flying-type Pokemon, Galarian Zapdos is a Fighting/Flying-type Pokemon, and Galarian Moltres is a Dark/Flying-type Pokemon. We also know the Japanese names of the two new "Legendary Golems" and their typings - Regieleci is an Electric-type Pokemon, and Regidraco is a Dragon-type Pokemon.

Players can purchase the Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC Expansion Pack, which contains both the Isle of Armor DLC and the Crown Tundra DLC for the Nintendo eStore now.

