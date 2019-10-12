Pokemon Sword and Shield Reveals Full Map of Wild Area

The full map of Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield’s Wild Area has been revealed. News of the full map comes way of Japanese magazine CoroCoro’s guide book for the title. On the cover of this book is the Wild Area map for the game. For those that don’t know: the Wild Area is a new portion of the greater Galar region that connects several towns in the region. And unlike other areas in the game, players are open to explore it freely in any direction. And it’s in these areas that different Pokemon roam depending on the weather — which is dynamic — and the time of day.

As you would expect, the Wild Area is home too many different biomes, and it appears that Dynamax and Gigantimax raids will take place within the region, however, this hasn’t been confirmed as of right now. Anyway, as you can see via the map below, there’s also quite a few bodies of water in the region. That said, while it may not look that big, it’s actually a pretty decent chunk of the game’s entire map.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The entire Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield wild area map has been revealed on the cover of CoroCoro pic.twitter.com/1ysiRKnTdI — Nintenboo Deals 👻 (@Nintendeal) October 12, 2019

Here’s a rough outline of where that area is on the Galar map. pic.twitter.com/rVyOXaa4Ci — Rebecca (@forestminish) October 12, 2019

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are set to release later this year on November. The pair of games will be available on the Nintendo Switch and cost $60 each. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming installments, be sure to peruse all of our previous and extensive coverage of the games by clicking right here.

“Begin your adventure as a Pokemon Trainer by choosing one of three new partner Pokemon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Then embark on a journey in the new Galar region, where you’ll challenge the troublemakers of Team Yell, while unraveling the mystery behind the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta!”