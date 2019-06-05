Pokemon Sword & Shield Reveals Seven New Pokemon

The Pokemon Company revealed first looks and details about seven new Pokemon from Pokemon Sword & Shield, including the game’s two mascot Legendary Pokemon. A 15-minute Pokemon Direct revealed first looks at Gossifleur, Eldegoss, Wooloo, Corviknight, Drednaw, Zacian, and Zamazenta, the latter two are the “mascot Legendary Pokemon” that will appear on the covers of the new Pokemon games. Several of these new Pokemon have new abilities that have never appeared before in a Pokemon game. The Pokemon Company sent out some additional details about several of these Pokemon, including their types and special powers. All the new Pokemon can be seen in the gallery below:

Gossifleur is a Grass-type Pokemon that resembles a flower bloom. Gossifleur evolves into Eldegoss, which gains cotton-like fluff on its head with seeds embedded inside. Gossifleur and Eldegoss both have the new ability Cotton Down that lowers the speed of other Pokemon when they are hit by an attack.

Wooloo is a sheep-like Normal-type Pokemon with the abilities Fluffy and Run Away. Wooloo tends to avoid conflict and will attempt to roll away when threatened by an enemy.

Corviknight is a Flying/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an armored raven. Corviknight is both a powerful Pokemon and a literal taxi for trainers. Many Corviknight work for Galar Taxi and will transport players between towns that they have visited before.

Drednaw is a Water/Rock-type Pokemon that resembles a snapping turtle. Drednaw has the Strong Jaw or Shell Armor abilities and has a bite strong enough to pierce iron. Drednaw is apparently a powerful Pokemon that many Trainers release back into the wild once they discover they can’t handle it.

Although no types or abilities were given for Zacian and Zamazenta, the new Legendary Pokemon are described as both majestic and graceful. Zacien wields a large sword in its mouth, while Zamazenta has what appears to be a retractable shield on its body.

These new Pokemon and many more will appear in Pokemon Sword & Shield which comes out on November 15, 2019.