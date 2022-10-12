Pokemon Sword and Shield Announces New Mythical Distribution Event

A new distribution event has been announced for Pokemon Sword and Shield, giving players the chance to acquire three mythical Pokemon: Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow! The first distribution will take place at GameStop locations in the U.S. and Canada. From October 16th through the 29th, Pokemon fans will be able to receive codes for Genesect and Volcanion from the video game retailer. The following day, the Marshadow distribution will begin at Target locations in the U.S., and at GameStop once again in Canada. The event begins October 30th and will last through November 12th.

While these distribution events theoretically give fans a bit of time to get over to a GameStop or Target location, stores have been known to run out of codes earlier than expected. That was the case for the recent Shiny Eternatus event, with codes disappearing pretty quickly. Some fans even reported that the codes were being snatched up by resellers to auction off on eBay. Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow probably won't be as sought after as that Shiny Eternatus, but fans eager to acquire these Pokemon should try doing so sooner, rather than later!

All three Pokemon in this distribution event are mythical Pokemon; in most cases, mythical Pokemon can only be obtained through events outside of the game itself. This tradition started with Mew in Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, and has continued throughout the history of the franchise. There are some exceptions (like Celebi's appearance in Pokemon Crystal), but for the most part, the only way to add these types of Pokemon to Pokemon Sword and Shield or Pokemon Home is through these types of events. Since The Pokemon Company tends to hold distribution events sporadically, there's really no telling when players will get another crack at adding Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow to their games once this one comes to an end.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Are you a fan of Pokemon Sword and Shield? Do you plan on snagging these mythical Pokemon? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!