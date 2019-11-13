New Pokemon Sword and Shield Trailer Revealed

Today, developer Game Freak and publisher Nintendo released a brand-new Pokemon Sword and Shield commercial for the North American region, giving Pokemon fans in the United States and Canada one last chance to board the hype train before the games hit this Friday, November 15.

As you would expect, there’s not much to the commercial. It’s a standard 30-seconds long, and doesn’t really feature any new footage or reveals or anything super noteworthy. What it does show is the three starters: Scorbunny, Sobble, and Grookey. And of course, there’s other Pokemon, the new Wild Area, a tease of some of the gym leaders you will face, and more. Again, it’s pretty standard commercial material, but it may be the last we see of the game until a proper launch trailer is released on Friday alongside the games.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be available starting on Friday, November 15. Both games will only be available on Nintendo Switch, and both will cost $60 a pop. For more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on the pair of exclusive Nintendo titles, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the titles by clicking right here. Meanwhile, if you haven’t already, be sure to peep our official review of the game where we explain why we believe Sword and Shield are the future of the popular and changing franchise.

“Once the dust settles from the controversies stirred up over the summer, Pokemon Sword and Shield will be looked upon by fans fondly,” reads a snippet from the aforementioned review. “This is a great Pokemon game, one that, at times, pushes up against its self-imposed limitations and teases a new path for the Pokemon franchise.”

