Here’s Why Pokemon Sword and Shield Are Revealing Fewer Pokemon Before Launch

Pokemon Sword and Shield is only a few weeks away from releasing on Nintendo Switch, yet Nintendo and Game Freak haven’t revealed many of the Pokemon in the pair of titles. And that’s because the developer wants to reserve some surprises for players once they finally play the games in November. As you may remember, Game Freak and Nintendo were criticized for showing too many of Pokemon Sun and Moon’s Pokemon before launch to the point that when the pair of games released, everybody essentially knew every Pokemon in the games. In other words, it appears the more reserved approach with Sword and Shield is a response to the lack of restraint shown by the the marketing of Sun and Moon.

As you may know, we haven’t even seen the evolutions for the three starters yet, and the closer we get to launch, the more fans are convinced we may not see them until release, or at very least, right before it. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word from Game Freak suggesting this will change anytime soon.

Personally, I like how Game Freak and Nintendo have handled the reveals. Reveal the legendaries and reveal the meme-level Pokemon. And that’s really all you need, though I would like to see the starter evolutions before launch.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be available for Nintendo Switch on November 15. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming pair of games, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the titles by clicking right here.

“Begin your adventure as a Pokemon Trainer by choosing one of three new partner Pokemon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Then embark on a journey in the new Galar region, where you’ll challenge the troublemakers of Team Yell, while unraveling the mystery behind the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta! Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where the player can freely control the camera. Team up with three other players locally or online in the new multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles in which players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokemon known as Dynamax Pokemon.”

