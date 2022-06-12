Pokemon Sword and Shield Shiny Distribution Event Coming Soon

✖

Pokemon Sword and Shield has played host to a number of distribution events over the last few weeks, and a new one is set to take place on June 18th and 19th. During the event, Nintendo Switch users will have the opportunity to obtain a Shiny Clefairy. This one is based on the Shiny Clefairy used by Jirawiwat Thitasiri at the 2021 Pokemon Asia Player's Cup. When players receive the Clefairy, it will be at level 50, and it will know the moves Glaciate, Helping Hand, Protect, and Follow Me. As Serebii.net notes, Thitasiri's Clefairy knew Icy Wind instead of Glaciate, and it's unclear why the change was made.

An image of the Shiny Clefairy can be found in the Tweet from Serebii.net embedded below.

Serebii Update: A Shiny Clefairy is to be distributed to Pokémon Sword & Shield on June 18th through June 19th



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/ezQZIOH5wD — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 12, 2022

Shiny Pokemon do not have any advantage in battle over their normally-colored counterparts, but they are much harder to come by. That rarity is a big draw for many fans; many will spend hundreds of hours hatching eggs in the hopes of finding the Shiny they're looking for. Clefairy fans hoping to add this Shiny to their collection won't have to go through anything quite as difficult to get this one!

As of this writing, The Pokemon Company has not released the code needed to obtain this Shiny Clefairy. Once the code has been released, players will have to select the "Get Mystery Gift" option from the menu, and then "Get With Code/Password." Players that have never used Pokemon Sword and Shield's Mystery Gift option will be happy to know that it's a fairly simple process, and it's a heck of a lot less time consuming than hatching a ton of eggs, or constantly searching for Clefairy encounters. Plus, the Pokemon's moveset just might help players learn the strategies of the best competitive players!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

