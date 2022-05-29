Pokemon Sword and Shield Reveals New Distribution Event

✖

Pokemon Sword and Shield players on Nintendo Switch will soon have the opportunity to get a special Sableye through an upcoming Mystery Gift distribution event. The Pokemon will be made available during the Pokemon Japan Championships 2022 on June 11th and 12th. This particular Sableye is based on one used by Kohei Fujida, who was the champion at last year's Japan Championships. Players will need to redeem a special code to receive the Sableye, and it will arrive at level 50. The Pokemon will know the moves Fake Out, Foul Play, Quash, and Trick, and will have the Prankster Ability, and the Eject Button as a held item.

News of the distribution was revealed on Twitter by @Serebii, and an image of the Pokemon can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Serebii Update: Sableye will be distributed to players during the Pokémon Japan Championships 2022 stream on June 11th/12th.

Since releasing in 2019, Pokemon Sword and Shield has hosted a number of different distribution events. Sometimes these events provide players with Pokemon that are harder to come by, while other times we'll see a distribution like this one. Last year, The Pokemon Company released a special Torkoal based on the one used by Kohei Sakurai during the 2020 Decisive Battle tournament. Since Sableye is fairly easy to obtain, most Pokemon fans probably won't be clamoring to add this one to their teams, but it's a neat tribute to Fujida, and it just might inspire other players when crafting their teams!

Once the code has been made available, Sword and Shield players can obtain this Sableye by selecting "Get Mystery Gift" in the menu and then "Get With Code/Password." For those that have never used the Mystery Gift function, it's fairly intuitive. Once players have added this Sableye to their copy of Sword or Shield, they can see for themselves how to best use it in battle!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

