Pokemon Go Teases Introduction of Classic Feature from Core Games

Pokemon Go is introducing a new gameplay feature at Summer Game Fest, which appears to be their rendition of a classic game feature. Attendees at Summer Game Fest will be the first to try out Pokemon Go’s new PokeStop Showcase feature, which gives players a chance to show off Pokemon in their collection. Each showcase has a different category and players will compete to see who can fulfill that requirement the best. The first showcase will focus on the Biggest Pokemon, which explains why Pokemon Go introduced sizes to the game last year. More information about the new feature will be released soon.

The PokeStop Showcase appears to be the Pokemon Go version of Contests, a feature found primarily in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire and Pokemon Diamond and Pearl (and their respective sequels and remakes) in which players placed their Pokemon in contests judged on certain attributes. Players could use moves to score points with the judges, with the actual contests taking place in different showcases across the games’ region.

Pokemon Go also teased the introduction of Routes to the game, which appear to be linked collection of PokeStops that players have to travel. The coding for Routes has been in Pokemon Go for a while, although their exact in-game purpose is unclear. “In the near future, Pokémon GO will also be introducing a brand new way for Trainers to explore the world around them,” a Pokemon Go blogpost wrote . It’s going to be a fun summer in Pokémon GO, and we can’t wait for Trainers to join us on this new journey.”

In the meantime, Pokemon Go has just launched its latest season – the Season of Hidden Fates – which will lead into a summer of Pokemon Go Fest events. Details about the season are largely being kept under wraps, but it appears that the event will culminate with an appearance by the Mythical Pokemon Diancie.