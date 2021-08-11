Pokemon TCG Fans Will Have to Wait a Little Longer for This Amazing Espeon Card

✖

An upcoming Pokemon Trading Card Game expansion won't feature an alternate art card featuring some of the best art put on a Pokemon card ever. Earlier this week, PokeBeach reported that over 90 cards from the Japanese "Skyscraping Perfection", "Blue Sky Stream", and "Eevee Heroes" will not appear in the international set "Evolving Skies" expansion, which will come out this month. Considering "Evolving Skies" has over 230 cards, The Pokemon Company likely made the decision to "cut" some of the cards to keep "Evolving Skies" from becoming too overwhelming of a set for players to collect.

Unfortunately, one of the cut cards is the "alternate art" card featuring the Eevee evolution Espeon. The Espeon VMAX card features a giant-sized Espeon lazing about on the roof of a house...and taking up the entire rooftop due to its size. It was widely seen by many Pokemon TCG fans as an instant classic, so it's a shame we won't be getting it this month. The card was previously released as a promotional card for the "Eevee Heroes Eeveelution Set" in Japan, which broke the Japanese Pokemon Center website due to overwhelming demand during its release.

You can check out the Japanese version of the Espeon VMAX alternate art card below:

(Photo: Pokemon)

Alternate art cards of Flareon V, Vaporeon V, and Jolteon V were also excluded from the set. Keep in mind that all four of these cards will have their regular art cards appear in Evolving Skies - only the alternate art cards will be excluded from the set.

The new cards will eventually make their way into international markets, either through special boxed sets or in the "Fusion Strikes" expansion due for release in November. It seems like at least the V cards could appear in some kind of box, considering that Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon were all original Pokemon and are often depicted together as a group. As for the Espeon VMAX card, let's hope it gets released sooner as opposed to later, as it's one of the best alternate art cards we've ever seen the Pokemon Trading Card Game release.

The "Evolving Skies" expansion will be released on August 27, 2021.