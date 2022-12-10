Pokemon TCG Will Add More Foil Cards to Every Booster Pack

The Pokemon Trading Card Game will be boosting the number of foil cards in every booster pack in 2023 and beyond. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company announced that it would be increasing the price of most Pokemon Trading Card Game products with the launch of its Scarlet & Violet series in 2023. The Pokemon Company noted that this price increase was in response to inflation increasing the costs of supplies and inflation. To help offset the price increase, The Pokemon Company noted that booster packs would now contain three guaranteed foil cards. Currently, Pokemon booster card packs are only guaranteed to have one foil card, which is either a reverse foil card or a Gallery card.

Additionally, all cards with a rarity of Rare or higher will also be foil cards. Previously, some Rare cards did not have foils, although they could be Reverse foil cards.

The Scarlet & Violet series of Pokemon cards will bring back -ex cards, Pokemon cards that are more powerful than typical Pokemon cards. Unlike EX cards (which appeared in the XY series of cards), -ex cards can't skip over their evolutionary line to be played. Some -ex cards will also be Terastal Pokemon who cannot be damaged by opponent moves while on the Bench.

Other changes to the upcoming Pokemon Trading Card game include a number of visual layout changes designed to make cards easier to read either in play or in a player's hand. For instance, energy cards now have a symbol on the bottom of the card so they can be put under a Pokemon card more snugly, while Trainer cards now have their sub-type listed on the top left corner, so players can identify them more easily in their hands. Cards will also have silver borders instead of yellow borders to sync up the style of cards with their Japanese counterparts.

The Scarlet & Violet series of the Pokemon Trading Card Game will launch in 2023.