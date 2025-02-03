Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Latest Event Adds 5 New Promo Cards

A new event is now live in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, allowing players to obtain a handful of new promo cards. The Cresselia ex Drop Event went live this morning, and will run through February 16th at 9:59 p.m. PT. Similar to past Drop Events, players can obtain promo packs by completing solo event battles. As the name implies, the big highlight card from this event is a promo of Cresselia ex, a Psychic-type Legendary introduced in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. However, players can also find four other promo cards, including new designs for Turtwig, Electivire, Misdreavus, and Skarmory.

Cresselia ex has a weakness to Dark-type cards, so players might want to plan ahead for the battle. Players are going to need every advantage they can get thanks to Cresselia ex’s Lunar Plumage ability. Every time Psychic Energy is attached to the Pokemon, it heals 20 damage, and its Psychic Flash attack can do 80 damage. The Pokemon is bound to be a bit of a pest, so players should go in knowing what to expect, and plan out their decks accordingly.

Drop Events in Pokemon TCG Pocket offer a nice opportunity for players to tune up their decks and try out some new strategies. Space-Time Smackdown just came out last week, and this could be the perfect opportunity for players to test out some Pokemon cards they might not have otherwise. The new expansion added a bunch of new Dark-type Pokemon to the mix, including Diamond and Pearl favorites like Spiritomb, Darkrai, Toxicroak, and Drapion, to name a few. While the event is live, it will be interesting to see which cards players use to take down Cresselia ex, and it seems a lot of people are already sharing their recommendations on social media.

Players should keep in mind that promo packs are not guaranteed drops during the Pokemon TCG Pocket event. According to the developers, “your chance of getting promo packs is determined according to a set probability rate.” Between that and the limit on how many solo events players can participate in each day, it can be a little frustrating winning a solo match and not getting a promo pack to show for it. However, these limits help to ensure that some players don’t race through the event in the first day!

Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s Cresselia ex Drop Event will take players through the halfway point of the month of February. It will be interesting to see what comes after that, as February tends to be a big month for The Pokemon Company. Pokemon Day falls on February 27th each year, which is when The Pokemon Company celebrates the anniversary of the releases of Pokemon Red and Green on the original Game Boy. As a result, we often get new announcements and even events in various games. It’s a safe bet we could get both for Pokemon TCG Pocket, but we’ll have to wait a few more weeks to find out!

Do you plan on checking out this new event in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Have you already managed to get a Cresselia ex promo? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!