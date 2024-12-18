Pokemon TCG Pocket Reveals New Promo Cards

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket just got a whole bunch of new cards yesterday with the release of the Mythical Island Themed booster pack. However, The Pokemon Company has wasted no time revealing even more cards that will be made available in the game very soon. The new cards in question are some promo cards that will be offered, including designs for Charmander, Squirtle, and Blastoise. Charmander and Squirtle will both be offered through Wonder Pick events, and feature the same pink Chansey image that the current Bulbasaur and Magnemite cards have. Blastoise, however, will be offered in a promo pack, similar to what we saw with Lapras.

Outside of the artwork, the Charmander and Squirtle cards are nearly identical to the ones offered in Genetic Apex. Basically, if you miss out, it’s not a huge loss! The Blastoise card is pretty unique though, with Pokemon standing inside a basement filled with tools. It’s an odd choice for the Water-type, but that uniqueness could make it appealing to players. At this time, we don’t know when to expect these new promo cards to be released. Images of the cards were shared by the game’s Japanese X/Twitter account, but not the North American one just yet. Hopefully we’ll have full details soon, as it already seems like players are eager to obtain them!

upcoming promo cards for charmander, squirtle, and blastoise

Since launching in late October, Pokemon TCG Pocket has offered players a number of reasons to keep playing each day. From opening packs, to obtaining Wonder Picks, to events that reward in-game emblems. The Pokemon Company seems to have struck gold with the game; according to Sensor Tower (via Circana’s Mat Piscatella), Pokemon TCG Pocket was the number two performing mobile game in the U.S. in terms of revenue for the month of November. It will be interesting to see if the game can continue to build on that momentum, but the steady stream of events and new cards certainly helps.

As of this writing, we don’t know much about what to expect from Pokemon TCG Pocket in 2025. The developers haven’t released anything like a roadmap, and usually don’t give fans much warning ahead of a new event or release. However, there have been indications that a lot more cards will be released in January. Nothing has been officially announced, but datamines have found evidence for a full on expansion set. Readers should take that with a grain of salt for the time being, but those same datamines gave us information on the Mythical Island themed booster packs more than a month before they were released. That gives them a bit of legitimacy, but we’ll have to wait a few weeks to see if that leak pans out.

