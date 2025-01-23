Pokemon TCG Pocket Reveals New Space-Time Smackdown Card Expansion

The future of Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket has been revealed. As leaks suggested earlier this week, the expansion will be based on Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will focus on Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. The appropriately titled “Space-Time Smackdown” will see the arrival of favorites like Dialga ex and Palkia ex, who will appear on the two new booster pack designs. The starters from that generation will also appear: Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. Other cards revealed include Hochkrow, Leafeon, Pachirisu ex, Cresselia, Gible, and a Cynthia Supporter card. The new set will be released on Wednesday, January 29th.

An exact time for the release has not been revealed. The Pokemon Company has shared slightly confusing information about the release, as the YouTube page and X/Twitter account both cite a January 30th availability, while the trailer says the 29th. It’s possible that it could depend on the user’s specific time zone, so we’ll have to wait and see. Regardless, the new set will be available very soon! Fans can check out the trailer for Space-Time Smackdown below.

At this time, we don’t know how many cards will appear in Space-Time Smackdown, but with two booster pack options, presumably it will be a bigger set than we saw with Mythical Island. Ideally, the expansion will offer a more robust number of cards, forcing players to change up their strategies for competitive play, and giving players more incentive to keep opening up packs. Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s long-awaited trade feature will also be made available on January 28th.

While we have two new booster packs on the way, fans should not expect to see the current ones going anywhere. The Pokemon Company confirmed last year that existing booster packs will not be going anywhere, even as new ones are added to Pokemon TCG Pocket. That’s great news for fans that have yet to complete Genetic Apex and Mythical Island, as they’ll still be able to split up their daily pack openings, if they so choose. There has been speculation that could change in the future, and the game could “retire” certain in-game packs, but it seems that’s not in the cards at the moment (pun intended).

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been a huge success since launching late last year. The game has attracted a lot of attention, and more than 40 billion cards have been obtained by players to date. The Pokemon Company released a free promo card to commemorate that achievement earlier this week, and players can snag it right now for a limited time. It will be interesting to see how that number grows as the game continues on, and as new expansions are made available. Given the game’s huge player base, we can probably expect a steady stream of content in the future!

Do you plan on checking out the new card expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Which of these newly revealed cards are you excited to snag? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!