Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Think Farfetch’d Is OP

The meta for Pokemon TCG Pocket is still in the process of developing, but players believe that Farfetch’d is already emerging as one of the best cards in the game. Since PTCGP is still so new, most are simply trying to get an understanding of how the mobile title works. For some, though, they’ve already hit the ground running and are trying to figure out what the best competitive deck is for multiplayer purposes. And to that end, Farfetch’d is a clear favorite of many so far.

On the Pokemon TCG Pocket subreddit, many players have started talking about the power that Farfetch’d boasts. Unlike most other basic cards in PTCGP, Farfetch’d only requires a single energy card to use his “Leek Slap” attack. This attack deals out 40 damage, which is far more than most other basic cards that are in the game. Best of all, since Farfetch’d is a Normal type and doesn’t require a specific energy cost, he can be slotted easily into any deck in the game that might be tailored to a single type.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this might not seem like a huge advantage, Farfetch’d essentially lets you put pressure on your opponents very quickly through its high damage output. In most competitive matches of Pokemon TCG Pocket, players will try to bridge to the mid or late game stages, where they’ll then be able to unleash a Pokemon that they’ve built up on their bench. Farfetch’d greatly negates this strategy as it forces your opponent to act more quickly then they’d like.

“Don’t underestimate how seriously damaging being slapped with a leek is. Card’s legit,” said u/Burger-Toast. “Get slapped!”

“If it’s in your opening hand, you can deal 80 damage in two turns. Which kills anything besides EX or tanky basics,” added u/ImGonnaImagineSummit.

For longtime Pokemon TCG players, Farfetch’d is being likened to the Haymaker decks of the past. This strategy centered around Electabuzz, Scyther, and Hitmonchan, all of which could deal damage quickly without requiring many energy points. While this style of play eventually fell by the wayside as Pokemon TCG added more cards, it’s seeing a revival in the early days of Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Obviously, Farfetch’d isn’t the best card in all of Pokemon TCG Pocket as there are some truly powerful EX basics (Pikachu, in particular) that can be obtained. Still, the pull rate on these cards from packs is very low, whereas Farfetch’d is much more common. So if you’re looking to build a great starter deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket as you push to unlock better cards in the future, Farfetch’d is one that you should be relying on.