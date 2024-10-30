Pokemon TCG Pocket: Is The Premium Pass Worth It?

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket is now available on iOS and Android devices, giving players a whole new way to collect Pokemon cards. The game is free to play, with players being able to open two in-game card packs every day. However, the game also has some microtransactions that can be made which allow players to obtain cards more quickly. Notably, the game has a Premium Pass, which features some extra benefits in exchange for a monthly fee. Players might be wondering if the pass is worth the extra investment, and it largely depends on how much you plan on putting into the experience.

From the start, players that buy the Premium Pass will be able to open one additional pack of Pokemon Cards each day, for a total of three. Each pack comes with five cards, so you’re looking at a total of fifteen cards per day for Premium Pass subscribers, as opposed to the usual ten (note that some can have doubles, just like real-life card packs). Those extra cards can quickly add up, and there are other benefits as well. This includes premium missions, which will allow players to obtain promo cards and other in-game items, like the coins used in battles with other players and AI opponents. The current items shown as premium mission rewards can also be found in the shop, so players can use the Poke Gold currency instead, if they prefer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As with any subscription service, the Premium Pass for Pokemon TCG Pocket is only worth it for players that are going to stick to using it. The additional packs don’t carry over, so if players miss their 24 hour window on opening a third pack, they don’t get to open four at the start of the following day. Thankfully, Pokemon TCG Pocket offers Premium Pass subscribers a no-cost trial for two weeks. No cost is incurred as long as the player cancels their subscription “at least 24 hours before the end of the no-cost trial.” That window should be a good amount of time to decide whether the service is right for you, and whether you plan on sticking with the game long enough to get your money’s worth. Plus, if you do it every day during the trial and don’t stick around, you’ll still end up with a bunch of extra cards!

RELATED: Pokemon TCG Pocket vs. Pokemon TCG Live: What’s the Difference?

It appears that the no-cost trial is open to all “first-time subscribers.” Basically, if you try out the Premium Pass and decide to cancel ahead of the charge date, you probably won’t get a second chance to try the service. It’s possible The Pokemon Company could offer the trial again as part of some kind of promotion. However, the developers are going to want to avoid people signing up for these trials repeatedly to get free cards and then quitting before they get charged.

Are you planning to subscribe to Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s Premium Pass? Have you downloaded the game yet? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!