How to Get Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Newest Free Hourglasses

If there’s one thing most Pokemon TCG Pocket fans agree on, it’s that we always want more hourglasses. The free-to-play grind to get more packs is real, and it’s easy to fall behind as more new cards enter the fray. Thankfully, DeNA is sometimes generous with free opportunities to get more packs and Wonder Picks. The latest free hourglass giveaway features not only Pack Hourglasses, but some Wonder Pick Hourglasses as well. But players have a very limited time to claim the Pokemon TCG Pocket freebies.

The newest hourglass giveaway in Pokemon TCG Pocket is part of a celebration for the 2025 Pokemon World Championships. Players who tune into the live championship stream on Twitch can grab various freebies for Pokemon games, including some free hourglasses for Pocket. Here’s how to get them.

How to Claim the Free Pokemon TCG Pocket 2025 Pokemon World Championships Twitch Drops

Image courtesy of the pokemon company

As part of the 2025 Pokemon World Championships, The Pokemon Company will host livestreams so fans can tune in even if they aren’t in person in Anaheim. And a Twitch stream means Twitch drops, which is where those freebies for Pokemon TCG Pocket come in. Here’s what you can get just for watching Worlds this weekend:

12 Pack Hourglasses

12 Wonder Pick Hourglasses

It’s not the most generous hourglass giveaway ever, but it’s not bad if you’re already planning to tune in to Worlds on Twitch. To claim the freebies, you’ll need to watch the official Pokemon channel live stream of the 2025 World Championships for 30 minutes.

To claim Pokemon rewards via Twitch, you will need to link your Pokemon Trainer Club account and your Twitch account, which you can do via the Pokemon Twitch Drops page. Then, you will see earned rewards in your Twitch Drops inventory.

Once you’ve watched 30 minutes of the stream, you will receive a code via the Twitch Drops & Rewards inbox. Use that code on the Pokemon TCG Pocket redemption page to claim the free hourglasses. The code expires on July 31st, 2026, so there’s plenty of time to actually redeem it.

When Is The Pokemon World Championship Livestream on Twitch?

Image courtesy of the pokemon company

The 2025 Pokemon World Championships will be livestreamed via the official Pokemon Twitch channel starting at 10:30 AM EDT on August 15th and running through 11 PM EDT on Sunday, August 17th.

The streams run more or less all day each day throughout Worlds, starting at around 11:30 EDT and ending around 9 or 10 EDT each day. This gives fans plenty of opportunities to tune in and earn those free Pokemon TCG Pocket Hourglasses.

Other Pokemon Twitch Drops During Worlds

Pokemon TCG Pocket isn’t the only game with Twitch drop giveaways during the Pokemon World Championships. You can also claim Twitch drops for the following games during the streams:

Pokemon Go – Timed Research featuring Skarmory (expires August 30th)

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Luca Ceribelli’s Farigiraf (expires August 22nd)

Pokemon TCG Live – Tynamo, Eelektrik, Eelektross, Hilda, and N’S Plan cards from Pokemon TCG Black Bolt & White Flare (expires August 25th)

Pokemon Unite – Platinum Murkrow Boost Emblem and 2025 Worlds in-game sticker (expires October 9th)

Like the Pokemon TCG Pocket freebies, each of these gifts will be distributed as a code via the Twitch Drops inbox once you meet the requirements. Each code has a separate expiration date as listed above, so be sure to redeem your Twitch drop freebies ASAP.