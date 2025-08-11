Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Players Can Claim a Limited Time Free Pokemon Starting Soon

The Pokemon Company is celebrating the 2025 Pokemon World Championships this year with a new limited-time distribution for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Like other distributions in the past, these honor previous tournament winners by giving away one of the Pokemon on their winning teams. This code will be available during the 2025 Pokemon World Championships stream between August 15th and August 17th. The Pokemon World Championships is the biggest event for competitive Pokemon, and any VGC player who enjoys the esport will want to tune in, especially for the free Pokemon. This just leaves the question of what the latest free Pokemon will be.

During the 2025 Pokemon World Championships, players can claim a free Farigiraf for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. This is based on the Farigiraf used by Luca Ceribelli to claim victory during the 2024 Pokemon World Championships. The distribution will begin on August 15th, and players have until August 22nd to claim Luca’s Farigiraf.

Luca Ceribelli’s Farigiraf plays a little differently than most and slots into a Miraidon team. It takes advantage of the Electric Terrain by using the Electric Seed item to gain a boost to Defense. Combining this with a Water Tera allowed it to tank hits it otherwise would not have survived. Finally, it knows the moves Foul Play, Helping Hand, Psychic Noise, and Trick Room.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Farigiraf Distrubution.

Farigiraf has proven to be an excellent support Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet’s competitive scene. Its best aspect is its ability, Armor Tail. This prevents the use of all priority moves, preventing Pokemon like Incineroar from using moves like Fake Out. It can also aid its ally with Helping Hand to boost its partner Pokemon’s damage output.

Farigiraf is also an excellent Trick Room setter. With its natural bulk, it can usually survive an attack in order to get Trick Room up and allow slower Pokemon, such as itself, to move first in the reversed turn order. Most players who have Farigiraf on their team intend to use it to set Trick Room or to counter Trick Room teams.

But Farigiraf can also put out decent damage. Moves like Hyper Voice and Psychic Noise can activate the Throat Spray item if Farigiraf is carrying it. This boosts its Special Attack, making these moves more powerful on the next use. Even without this item, Farigiraf is not a Pokemon you can just ignore.

While you wait for the 2025 Pokemon World Championships, don’t forget to claim the free shiny Wo-Chien Mystery Gift that is currently ongoing.