Pokemon TCG Black Bolt & White Flare Card Prices Are Already Outrageous

The latest Pokemon TCG sets, Black Bolt and White Flare, released on July 18th. Per usual, they’ve been fairly tricky to get ahold of. But with a pretty generous pre-order window on the Pokemon Center-exclusive ETBs, many collectors have some packs to crack open from the new sets. Though the cards have only been out a day, many of them are already up for resale at outrageous prices. And some of these chase cards are being valued differently depending on which of the two sets they came from.

There have always been individual Pokemon cards with crazy high resale prices on sites like TCG Player and eBay. However, recently, the reseller market has felt more focused on unopened products. After all, an ETB can be sold on unproven potential, whereas selling individual highly priced cards requires actually pulling them first. But those who are pulling the chase cards from Black Bolt and White Flare are setting the value, and for some cards, it’s pretty steep.

These Black Bolt and White Flare release day single prices are wild 🤯 #PokemonTCG pic.twitter.com/Iw4QDJRI3r — Pokemon Alerts & News (@PokeTCGAlerts) July 19, 2025

Earlier today, Pokemon news account @PokemonTCGAlerts shared a few prices for some of the rarer cards from Black Bolt and White Flare. In particular, the red Victini card and white Reshiram ex were nearly $1000 apiece. That’s reaching Umbreon from Prismatic Evolutions levels. Most notably, these are ungraded cards on offer. They would have to be, as there just hasn’t been time to send the cards off for grading yet. But graded cards, particularly PSA10, are the ones that usually fetch high prices like these.

Part of the reason for these specific cards hitting high prices early on is that they’re new. The Red, Black, and White cards, dubbed Black White Rares, were introduced with the Black Bolt and White Flare set. This is a change from prior Hyper Rares like the golden ones seen in Prismatic Evolutions. As such, there’s no proven market price for them out of the gate.

Black Bolt and White Flare Resellers Are All Over the Place

Since the time of this original post, the market has already shifted for many of these cards. That Red Hyper Rare Victini is already being offered for much less than that $900 asking price, but it’s still pretty steep. Current listings on TCG Player place it at $390.00. Likewise, Reshiram ex has already come down a good bit, with the current reseller price on Pokemon TCG Player at $498.00. That Hilda Special Illustration Rare, however, has held fairly steady and is still going for $74.

It makes sense that resellers would list the cards as high as possible, trying to see just how much people are willing to pay for Black Bolt and White Flare chase cards. But because the split set doesn’t have exactly the same cards, another interesting trend has emerged over the last day. The same cards from Black Bolt look to be selling for less than those from White Flare. As @PokeSignals noticed, the Victini with a Black Bolt mark was priced nearly $100 less than the same card from White Flare.

In case you missed it, the red Victini cards are different between Black Bolt and White Flare and are commanding different prices ⚫️⚪️#Pokemontcg #Pokemoncards #Pokesignals #Blackbolt #Whiteflare #Scarletandviolet pic.twitter.com/yGaRAEwIri — Poke Signals (@PokeSignals) July 18, 2025

There’s a price difference between Reshiram ex and Zekrom ex, as well, though that one is a bit less staggering. The two sets both feature Unova Pokemon, including Special Illustration rares for several beloved Pokemon. However, there could be one key reason for the difference. GameStop delayed its rollout of White Flare, meaning there may just be fewer White Flare cards on the market right now. Meanwhile, Black Bolt is easier to come by, at least for now.

A scroll through the cards on offer on Pokemon TCG Player today bears this out. I see far more Black Bolt cards on offer than those from White Flare. That could make resellers hopeful they can fetch a higher price for cards from the less common set. In the coming days, we’ll likely see pricing settle into a more consistent pattern for these chase cards, at least for the near future. Values often fluctuate over time, as the actual rarity of cards becomes more clear and due to other factors.

What do you think about these chase cards from Pokemon TCG Black Bolt and White Flare so far? Are they what you’re hoping to pull? Let us know in the comments below?