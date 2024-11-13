Pokemon TCG Sets Get Huge Black Friday Discount

While Black Friday isn’t until November 29th, several retailers have started to reveal their plans and discounts well ahead of time. Some of these deals have even gone live early, and fans of the Pokemon Trading Card Game can take advantage right now. Walmart has discounted two big sets by 50%, bringing them down to just $19.99. Right now, the Pokemon Trading Card Game Tsareena ex Premium Collection is in stock right here at that price, and the Pokemon Trading Card Game Tyranitar ex Premium Collection can be found right here. Either of these sets could make a good gift for the Pokemon fan in your life!

Both of these Pokemon TCG Premium Collection sets feature similar items inside. With both sets, buyers will receive 6 TCG booster packs, each of which contains 10 random cards (and an Energy card) from the accompanying set. Both also include a magnetic card protector with display base, and a code card for Pokemon TCG Live. The Tsareena set will also include an etched foil card of Tsareena ex, foil cards of Bounsweet and Steenee, and 65 card sleeves featuring a Poke Ball design. The Tyranitar set will instead include an etched foil card of Tyranitar ex, foil cards of Larvitar and Pupitar, and 65 card sleeves featuring a Terastallized Tyranitar.

Pokemon Trading card game tyranitar ex premium Collection

Those interested in claiming this deal might want to do so quickly, in case these sets sell out. According to Walmart’s website, more than 1000 of both the Tsareena ex Premium Collection set and the Tyranitar ex Premium Collection set have been sold in the last 24 hours, and both are in more than 200 carts. Hopefully the company will have more than enough to meet demand, but there’s no way of knowing for sure.

Both of these TCG sets are based on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and center around the game’s Terastallization mechanic. When a Pokemon Terastallizes in the video games, it changes its type, altering its strengths and weaknesses. The Steenee ex card in the Premium Collection has a Water Tera type, while Tyranitar ex has an Electric Tera type. The etched foil cards in each of these sets feature art inspired by the Terastallization mechanic, with each Pokemon having a shimmery, prismatic appearance.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has some big plans for 2025, with a new set dropping on January 17th. The next set will be called Prismatic Evolutions, and it similarly focuses on Terastallized Pokemon and content from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, the key difference with this set is that Eevee and its various evolutionary forms are getting the spotlight with new Terastallized ex cards. The new set will feature more than 175 cards, and fans will be able to get the cards through various bundles, including a Surprise Box, Mini Tin sets, and more.

Do you plan on snagging either of these discounted Pokemon TCG sets? Have you been looking for a gift for a Pokemon fan? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!