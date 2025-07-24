This New Pokemon TCG Pocket Card Will Make Stall Decks Completely Broken

While cards and decks that rely on multiple energy types will enjoy the Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Wisdom of Sea and Sky booster set, stall decks will like one Item even more. Stall decks are notorious for being strong in the meta and not fun to play against, but this new card will make them even more broken. With this new set, the Rescue Scarf item makes an appearance, and it could cause an increase in stall decks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rescue Scarf is a new Item card in Pokemon TCG Pocket that will make stall decks even stronger. When equipped to a Pokemon, it allows them to be placed back in your hand rather than discarded when it is Knocked Out by your opponent’s attack. This will easily slip into many of the meta stall decks and make them harder to face.

Greninja, Snorlax, and Giratina is one of the most popular meta decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket and excels at stalling. There are other variants of this deck, but the primary plan is to wall with Snorlax while building up Giratina’s energy in the back and doing chip damage with Greninja. Players typically run Illima to retreat Snorlax, but Rescue Scarf can do the same thing without having to burn a Supporter card.

Pokemon TCG Pocket New Supporter and Item cards.

Rescue Scarf also pairs well with Lyra, a new Supporter card added in the Wisdom of Sea and Sky boosters. It lets players retreat a damaged active Pokemon and swap with a benched Pokemon. This can be used to bring a wall Pokemon forward, especially one that has used the Rescue Scarf, essentially doubling the time you can stall. With a Pokemon like Druddigon, it makes attacking difficult. Darkrai will also love this card, as it is a popular meta card as well.

There may be a rise in cards like Guzma, that remove items, and both Sabrina and Cyrus will likely see more play to swap out your opponent’s Active Pokemon. Pokemon TCG Pocket’s meta is always shifting, but stall remains one of the most popular archetypes, and it may get even more popular now.