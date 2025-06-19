Pokemon TCG Pocket’s New Eevee Grove Card Counters the Strongest Decks

The Pokemon Company revealed the next expansion for Pokemon TCG Pocket, and one card looks like the perfect answer to some of the most popular and strongest decks. The Eevee Grove booster pack is focused on Eevee, and while there are some stand-out cards already revealed, one in particular may make waves in the meta. Eevee Grove releases on June 26th and players should expect to see a lot of this Eeveelution.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Eevee Grove adds Eevee and all its evolutions, but Umbreon has incredible potential. While its damage output is fairly low for a Stage One Pokemon, the side effect and low energy cost make it worth using. By attacking with Umbreon’s Dark Binding, the opposing player’s Basic Pokemon will not be able to attack on their turn.

This is huge considering how popular Basic Pokemon are and how widespread they are in the meta. Darkrai and Giratina are considered the best combo in the game, but Umbreon can shut these down completely if players pair it with the new Eevee Bag item as this will even remove Darkrai’s chip damage. Players can even take advantage of Penny, potentially pulling out a clutch Supporter card at just the right moment.

Not only this, but the Ultrabeasts from the previous set will also be unable to attack Umbreon. This lets Umbreon chip away at the active Pokemon and even prevents unevolved Pokemon from attacking if Umbreon claims an early knockout. Umbreon can even be slotted into the infamous Darktina deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Between the consistent damage and stall, Umbreon is poised to be a strong contender in the meta.

