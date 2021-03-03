Pokemon TCG Poke Ball Tins For Spring 2021 Hit Amazon

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has launched a new wave of Poke Ball tins for the Spring of 2021 here on Amazon for $13.58, and it's no surprise that the tins immediately shot to the top of the bestseller list in their Toys & Games category. A sell out is probably imminent, so grab them while you can. The release date is set for March 5th.

Note that the Amazon listing shows tins for the Poke Ball, Level Ball, Great Ball, and Premiere Ball, with the Level Ball being all new for this wave. Customers will receive one these Poke Ball tins at random. Each tin comes with 3 Pokemon TCG booster packs and 1 Pokemon coin.

On a related note, the Pokemon Company and The Wand Company have teamed up for a Die-Cast Poke Ball replica that's made of metal and has a premium painted finish - but that's not even the exciting part.

It also features proximity-sensing technology, which allows the Poke Ball button to glow when it senses motion. Plus, pressing the button will change the light color of the Poke Ball or start a Pokemon-catching illumination sequence. Finally, each Poke Ball will be packaged in special presentation case complete with a numbered hologram for authentication and multi-colored lights that shine whenever someone opens the display case. You can see it in action in the video above. Pre-orders for the Poke Ball replica are live here on Amazon for $99.99.

Finally, the Pokemon franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and the festivities have included the release of fashion collections from Zavvi and Hot Topic as well as the announcement that Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes are coming to the Nintendo Switch. Details on what's in store for Pokemon TCG 25th anniversary products can be found right here.

